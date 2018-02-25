Two security personnel injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The army personnel have been evacuated from the site and reinforcements had been rushed in. (Representational) The army personnel have been evacuated from the site and reinforcements had been rushed in. (Representational)

Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel, including an assistant platoon commander, were on Sunday injured in blasts carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place in the forests near Tarlaguda and Tarud villages, around 450 kilometres from here, when a team of the CAF’s 12th battalion was out on an area domination operation, a police official told PTI.

The two have been identified as assistant platoon commander Puran Singh and constable Bhuvaneshwar Yadav. While passing through a dirt track, Singh and Yadav stepped on an improvised explosive device that used a pressure mechanism, triggering a blast that left the two injured, officials informed. They have been evacuated from the site and reinforcements had been rushed in, the official added.

