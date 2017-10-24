Two sanitary inspectors of KDMC arrested for taking bribe

The aggrieved contractor lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the worker and one of the inspectors while they were taking the bribe last evening, the ACB said in a release issued on Tuesday. The aggrieved contractor lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the worker and one of the inspectors while they were taking the bribe last evening, the ACB said in a release issued on Tuesday.

The Thane police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two sanitary inspectors and another worker of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for allegedly taking a bribe Rs 40,000 from a complainant.

The three accused had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant, a contractor, to approve his payment for the desilting work of a nullah that he had got done in a ward of KDMC.

The aggrieved contractor lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the worker and one of the inspectors while they were taking the bribe last evening, the ACB said in a release issued on Tuesday.

The other sanitary inspector was arrested later as he was also party to the crime, it said.

The three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988, the ACB said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App