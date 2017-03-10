Two Rohingya men held for carrying fake passports

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two Rohingya men, who had allegedly procured fake passports to go to the Middle East, said sources. The accused, identified as Mohammad Illiyas and Mohammad Idris, both in their 30s, were caught in Kolkata and Delhi.

Sources said the Special Cell officials laid a trap and nabbed Illiyas from Delhi, who said he procured a passport from Hyderabad. During interrogation, he said that he took help of Idris in getting the passport.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha, while confirming the arrests, said the two are being questioned to ascertain why they wanted to go to the Middle East. Several Rohingya families, holding UNHCR cards, stay in India. They belong to a section of the Muslim community from the Rakhine State in Myanmar. This would be the first such arrest by the special cell, said sources.