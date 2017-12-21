Two railway staffers abducted by Maoists in Bihar, released

A group of Naxals attacked Masudan railway station in Bihar late Tuesday night (Source: ANI Twitter) A group of Naxals attacked Masudan railway station in Bihar late Tuesday night (Source: ANI Twitter)

Two railway employees were abducted by Maoists from Masudan railway station in Lakhisarai district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Train services remained disrupted for an hour.

The railway administration had to comply with the demand to stop rail traffic after the Maoists threatened to kill the staffers.

The two employees were later released. Maoists had called a bandh in Jharkhand on Wednesday to oppose anti-Maoist operations.

Police said the Maoists torched a signal panel of Masudan station around midnight on Tuesday and abducted assistant station master Mukesh and another official Birendra Mandal.

