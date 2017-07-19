Two rail officials suspended after local train mishap at Sealdah station

Three pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled. Train movements, however are maintained at Sealdah (South) through other platform. (Source: PTI Photo) Three pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled. Train movements, however are maintained at Sealdah (South) through other platform. (Source: PTI Photo)

A local train mishap at Kolkata’s Sealdah station injured many commuters on Wednesday morning. Two wheels of a compartment of Sonarpur-Sealdah Local got derailed after hitting the buffer of platform number 13 at the Sealdah terminal. Two officials have been suspended by railways after the accident. Soon after the accident, medical van along with railway doctors and para medical staff reached the spot. The train was re railed at 12.13 pm. Sources said about sixteen people were taken to B.R. Singh Railway hospital and few have been taken to NRS hospital asa well. Most of them have suffered minor injury. However, the official statement by railways said, “Three persons sustained minor injury.”

The train had left Sonarpur at 9.20 am and hit the buffer of the platform while entering Sealdah station at around 10.20. Due to the derailment, the train grazed the side of another train on platform number 14 and passengers felt the impact.

An enquiry into the cause of the derailment has been ordered while Manirul Haque, motorman and R.A. Biswas, guard of the said EMU local have been suspended, the Railway statement said. Train services on the south suburban route has been affected.

“We are enquiring about the incident. How it happened, how the train touched the buffer is being looked into. What had actually happened whether it was a technical fault will only be clear after enquiry,” said Eastern Railway CPRO R.N.Mahapatra.

Three pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled. Train movements, however are maintained at Sealdah (South) through other platform.

