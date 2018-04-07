Two Pune scientists among experts who will work on next IPCC assessment report

R Krishnan and Swapna Panickal have been selected for the panel R Krishnan and Swapna Panickal have been selected for the panel

Two scientists from the city-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) are among the 32 Indians selected to contribute to the next assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose similar reports in the past have been the basis for the global strategy to fight climate change.

The Sixth Assessment Report, or AR6 as it is called, would be completed in 2021 and is likely to be published in 2022. Like previous reports of the Nobel Prize winning IPCC, AR6 will also have three working groups.

R Krishnan, head of the Centre for Climate Change Research at IITM, and his colleague Swapna Panickal would contribute to different chapters in Working Group I, which is responsible for assessing the physical science basis of climate change. Krishnan has been designated one of the coordinating lead authors for the chapter on ‘Water Cycle Changes’ while Swapna is one of the lead authors for the chapter on ‘Future global climate: Scenario-based projections and near-term information’.

“This is my first time working with IPCC… I will be involved in studying and understanding the changes in water cycle, monsoon, overall precipitation, the uncertainties involved and their future projections and weather model inputs,” Krishnan told The Indian Express.

Krishnan will attend the IPCC working group’s first meeting in this regard, scheduled to be held sometime in June-end this year in China.

The 32 Indians, seven of them affiliated to foreign institutions, are among the 721 experts from across the globe selected to write the AR6. The IPCC does not produce its own scientific work. The experts selected by it survey all the climate change-related scientific research published in peer-reviewed scientific journals across the world and predict the possible future scenarios from them.

Working Group II will look at impacts, adaptation and vulnerability, while Working Group III will cover mitigation strategies.

Other Indian scientists who would be part of this exercise include Bala Govindasamy of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Subimal Ghosh of IIT, Mumbai, Shreekant Gupta of Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi, Joyashree Roy of Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Navroz Dubash of the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, and Dipak Dasgupta of The Energy and Resources Institute, New Delhi.

