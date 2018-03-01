Two policemen sacked for involvement in illegal mining

The two policemen were earlier suspended by the Superintendent of Police in connection with the incident in Girwa police station area. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational/Files) The two policemen were earlier suspended by the Superintendent of Police in connection with the incident in Girwa police station area. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational/Files)

Two policemen were dismissed from service for their alleged involvement in illegal mining and extortion, police said today. Police said Vivek Pratap Singh, former Girwa police station in-charge, and constable Devarshi Yadav were terminated from serivce after an IPS officer was attacked on January 27 by some police officials for trying to stop them from taking money from truck drivers carrying sand in Banda district. The two policemen were earlier suspended by the Superintendent of Police in connection with the incident in Girwa police station area. When they were caught taking money from the trucks, they had attacked the police officers in which senior IPS officer Himanshu Kumar was injured. A case was registered against four persons, including Girwa police station in-charge Vivek Pratap Singh, and a constable. After inquiry, they were dismissed from service today, police added.

