Two poachers killed in Orang National Park in northern Assam

Frontline guards of the Orang National Park in northern Assam on Monday night gunned down two poachers and recovered from their possession one rifle, 14 rounds of ammunition and an axe.

“Alert forest guards noticed the movement of some persons inside the Park area first asked them to reveal their identity. But the persons opened fire on the guards, to which they retaliated and called for reinforcement. While the incident took place at around 1 AM, two bodies of the poachers were recovered after daybreak today,” Mangaldai DFO Sunny Deo Choudhary, who is also in charge of the Orang National Park said.

The guards later recovered one .303 rifle, a magazine with four rounds of live ammunition, an axe, and ten rounds of live ammunition separately from the pocket of one of the two slain poachers, DFO Choudhary informed. The encounter took place between the Baghbari and Khairasali anti-poaching camps, he added.

The 78.80 sq km Orang National Park, about 150 kms west of Guwahati, is also one among four tiger reserves in Assam, and has about 100 rhinos and 24 tigers. Under tremendous pressure of encroachment and poaching, the authorities had only last week evicted about 2,000 people and cleared 2.35 sq km area from illegal occupation for over two decades. Poachers had killed two rhinos in the current year and one in 2016

