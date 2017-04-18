Two poachers killed in Assam’s Orang National Park

At least two poachers were killed by forest guards in Assam’s Orang national park on Tuesday, an official said. The guards also recovered a .303 rifle, 10 bullets and an axe. Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Bikash Brahma confirmed on Tuesday that the poachers had entered the park with the intention to kill one-horned rhinos.

“The incident took place around 1 am today (Tuesday). The forest guards heard a gunshot and launched an operation immediately. The poachers fired at the guards when asked to surrender. Two poachers were killed in the ensuing gunfight,” Brahma said. Located at the northern bank of Brahmaputra river, Orang National Park has an area of 78.81 square km. There are over 100 one-horned rhinos in the park.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now