IndiGo, SpiceJet planes come face-to-face on Delhi airport runway, mishap averted

When the Indigo and SpiceJet flights came face to face on the Delhi airport runway (ANI photo) When the Indigo and SpiceJet flights came face to face on the Delhi airport runway (ANI photo)

A major mishap was averted at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi after two planes came face-to-face on the runway earlier Tuesday.

The two aircraft belonged to IndiGo and SpiceJet. While the IndiGo flight, which had arrived from Lucknow, was taxiing at the runway, a departing SpiceJet flight scheduled for Hyderabad came on the same runway leading to confusion.

It is learnt that the incident occurred at about 7:30 in the morning. The confusion ensued after Indigo flight no. 6E 769 (Pax-176) arrived from Lucknow and the departing flight SpiceJet SG- 123 came face-to-face. However, no damage occurred as it was promptly flagged.

Subsequently, flight 6E 769 took off for Pune at about 7:45 am, while flight SG 123 departed for Hyderabad at about 10:11 am.

“SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following ATC instructions at all times at the Delhi airport. While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction. Acting promptly, the SpiceJet crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the ATC. Safety is of utmost and primary concern at SpiceJet. At no stage the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft was compromised. All concerned authorities were immediately informed,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The incident has been reported to DGCA and an investigation is underway.

