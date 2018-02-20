Two petitions in SC seek probe

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

Two separate petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking SIT probe into the PNB fraud allegedly involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, and registration of case against the top management of the bank. The petitions are likely to be mentioned on Tuesday before Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for urgent hearing.

The plea for a court-monitored SIT probe was filed by advocate M L Sharma, who contended that the banking fraud has caused serious injury to the public and the state’s treasury and should be investigated not by an agency “being controlled by the political leaders/authorities”.

The other petition by advocate Vineet Dhanda submitted that the PNB scam was the biggest in the history of the country’s banking system. He contended that it started in 2011 and continued for six years under the nose of the bank authorities. Dhanda sought a direction to probe agencies to register a case and probe the bank’s top management and to direct initiation of process of deportation of Nirav Modi and others related to the scam as soon as possible.

The petition also requested the court to ask Finance Ministry to set guidelines for grant of large loans and for setting up a committee of experts to find details of bad debt cases.

