Two persons wanted by Punjab Police arrested

The UP ATS has arrested two persons wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with separate cases from Lakhimpur Kheri district, a top ATS official said on Tuesday. The ATS team arrested Jitendra Singh Toni, wanted for allegedly supplying arms to the accused who fled from Nabha Jail, Patiala in November 2016, from Mailani area of Lakhimpur Kheri, IG, UP ATS Aseem Arun said.

Satnam Singh, resident of Sikanderpur area of Lakhimpur and whose name had emerged in interrogation of Babbar Khalsa operative arrested in Lucknow on August 17 this year, was also arrested by the joint team of ATS, Punjab and local police, the IG said.

Warrants had been issued against both the accused by the court in Punjab, the IG added.

