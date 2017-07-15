Two persons die in Uttarakhand, swine flu suspected

Two suspected swine flu deaths have been reported in Uttarakhand in the last one week following which an alert has been issued in the state, an official said on Saturday. Another person, suspected to be affected by H1N1 virus, has been admitted to the Doon Hospital in Dehradun.

Director General of state’s medical, health and family welfare department, Dr D S Rawat said death of two persons were reported in the state in the last one week, but it is yet to be confirmed if it was due to swine flu.

Following these reports, an alert has been issued across the state, the official said, adding the two deaths were reported at private hospitals. Blood samples of the the two deceased and the person admitted to Doon Hospital has been sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing, Dr Rawat said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App