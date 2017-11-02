Two persons die in accident in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons died on the spot when an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a mini lorry in Nagaram village of Mamidikuru mandal of East Godavari district today, police said.

The auto rickshaw, carrying two passengers, was proceeding to Jaggannahpeta from Pasarlapudi Lanka village in the district, police said.

The driver of the auto rickshaw was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, said police. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

