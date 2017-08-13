Bandipora encounter: Two police personnel injured during search operations

An official told reporters that the injured personnel were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Representational) An official told reporters that the injured personnel were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Representational)

At least two police personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a police search party in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir early morning on Sunday. According to a police official cited by news agency PTI, the forces were carrying out a cordon and search operation at Wahan Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of Bandipora district after receiving special inputs about the presence of militants in the region, when the militants opened fire on them.

The official added that the injured personnel were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police are still continuing the operation in the region, he told PTI.

The attack came a day after two army men were killed while three others were injured after the forces engaged in an encounter with the militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

