Two Patel quota stir activists held for disrupting Deputy CM Nitin Patel’s speech in Gujarat

Two persons associated with Patel quota agitation were arrested by Gandhinagar police for allegedly creating ruckus at a function attended by Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. The Hardik Patel-led ‘Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti’ (PAAS) has claimed responsibility behind the incident, saying they wanted to draw attention of Gujarat government on the issue of reservation for Patel community under OBC quota, a cause for which they were fighting since more than a year.

According to police, a group of persons at the venue started shouting slogans as soon as Patel started his address at a mass wedding ceremony of Kadva Patidar community at Vihar village in Manasa taluka of Gandhinagar district last evening. “Based on a complaint filed by event organisers, we lodged a complaint against nine persons for creating ruckus. Later, during the night, we arrested two of them on charges of rioting,” Manasa Police Inspector K H Suryavanshi said.

The two arrested persons — Chandu Patel and Vinod Patel — were released on bail on Monday. Apart from Nitin Patel, the organisers had also invited BJP MP from Mehsana, Jayshreeben Patel, at the function, said the officer.

“During Nitin Patel’s speech, some of the persons started shouting slogans. They even started throwing water pouches indiscriminately on people at the venue. Those who were arrested yesterday were granted bail by a local court today,” said Suryavanshi.

Gandhinagar PAAS convener Abhik Patel said, “Though we are agitating for getting reservation under OBC quota, this government is not listening to us. Thus we protest against BJP leaders whenever we get a chance. Yesterday, we shouted ‘Jay Sardar – Jay Patidar’ as soon as Patel started his speech.”

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel came to Manasa police station this morning to express solidarity with the two arrested PAAS activists. Though he insisted on meeting the duo, police asked him to meet them after they get bail.

“Hardik did not create any trouble and left after we explained our stand,” Suryavanshi said.