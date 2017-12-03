Two Pakistani intruders roaming on a bike nabbed by BSF in Ferozepur sector

Two Pakistani intruders, who were roaming inside the Indian territory on a motorcycle, were nabbed by BSF jawans from an area close to a border out post in the Ferozepur Sector today, officials said. Nawaz Ahmed (28) and Suhail Ahmed (19), residents of village Khudia Khas in district Kasur, were nabbed by the BSF jawans belonging to 105 Battalion from an area close to the border out post (BOP) Dona Telu Mal.

A BSF official said the two intruders were found roaming on a motorbike inside the Indian territory when they were apprehended. The BSF recovered Pakistani currency worth Rs 10,102 from them. Besides, one mobile phone, three Pakistani SIM cards, one memory card and a motorbike was recovered from them, said BSF officials.

During the preliminary investigation, both Pakistani youths claimed that they had come close to the border for fishing and inadvertently entered the Indian territory.

