Two Pakistan-trained LeT militants arrested in Kashmir

Two Pakistan-trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were arrested during a joint operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Confirming the arrests, a police spokesperson told PTI that the two LeT militants, who have been identified as Abdul Majeed Bhat and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, had visited Pakistan on a valid Pakistan visa to obtain arms training and undertake terror activities in the Valley. The duo was arrested during a joint operation conducted by the police, Army and the CRPF.

“These militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were nabbed immediately after returning via the Wagah-Attari border before they could formally join the militant ranks here in Kashmir,” the spokesperson said. While Abdul Majeed Bhat is a resident of Kreeri, Mohammad Ashraf Mir belongs to Pattan.

During the course of interrogation, the spokesperson added, the duo revealed “they underwent training in Pakistan along with a large number of Pakistani boys, most of whom were from Balochistan and as young as 10”. “It’s pertinent to mention that in the past couple of years, police have unearthed several such modules that lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy. In the past, several such boys have been arrested, while some of them were killed in encounters,” he said.

The spokesperson added, “The said terrorist training camps are located near Burma Town, in Islamabad, and being run by a terrorist commander operating under code names Hanzala, Adanan and Omar. Other terrorists imparting training to young boys are operating with code names Osama, Naveed and Hataf.”

Police also said that the militants were provided Pakistani visas by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. “A case was registered and an investigation underway,” the official said.

“Parents are requested to keep a watch on their wards. Their prolonged absence from home should be immediately reported to police so that lives of these boys can be saved,” he added.

With PTI inputs

