Two officials of Dhule ZP held in a bribery case

Two senior officials working with the Dhule Zilla Parishad were on Tuesday held by the ACB after they allegedly demanded and accepted an amount of Rs 2.30 lakhs from a person to not make him an accused in a criminal case. Pravin Patil (42), district education officer of higher secondary department and his deputy Kishor Patil (53) were allegedly caught by the ACB while they were accepting the amount in their office, the ACB official said.

Deputy officer Patil had during an inspection noticed breach of rules in making of appointments to the posts which were reserved permanently for open category candidates and others in an education institute, he said.

Patil had then lodged a complaint about it in February at Dhule Police Station, he added.

Kishor Patil and his superior Pravin Patil had allegedly demanded Rs 2.30 lakh from a senior assistant of the institute to not book him in the case, the official said.

The senior assistant then approached ACB’s Nandurbar unit and lodged a complaint against the officials, he said.

A trap was laid and both of them were caught while allegedly accepting the amount, the official said.

