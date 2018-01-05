Two newborn girls found abandoned in Thane

representational image representational image

Two newborn girls were found abandoned in the last two days in Thane. While the babies have been sent to children’s home, the Thane police have started investigations.

According to the police, a couple found a 3-4-month-old baby girl lying on the steps of a temple in Balkum around 9 pm Wednesday. “They took the baby home and reported the matter to the police station,” said an officer from the Kapurbawdi police station.

Complainant Jayesh Bhanushali (40), a businessman who lived nearby, found the baby, said the police. “The baby is healthy and has been sent to a children’s home while we are investigating,” said the officer.

In a similar case, a vegetable vendor in Badlapur found a baby girl of same age Tuesday night. “The baby was wrapped in a cloth and left in the middle of foliage near a water tank. Complainant Yogita Satpute (20) brought her to us and we sent the child to the civil hospital from where she was sent to the children’s home,” said senior inspector D Rajbhoj from Badlapur.

“We are investigating about the parents of both the babies. Once they are found, we will know why the girls were abandoned,” said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

