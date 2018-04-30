Two NCP workers shot dead near Pune

The police said that while Yogesh was hit by six bullets, Rakesh was hit thrice. The police said that while Yogesh was hit by six bullets, Rakesh was hit thrice.

Less than a month after two Shiv Sena leaders were killed in Ahmednagar, two workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Jamkhed town were murdered by four to five men, who allegedly opened fire on the duo on Saturday evening. Preliminary probe has revealed that the incident was a fallout of a dispute the two had with some people over putting up political flex boards.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Ambadas Ralebhat (30), a former secretary of the Ahmednagar district unit of the NCP’s youth wing, and Rakesh Arjun Ralebhat (25), Yogesh’s relative and a party worker.

Deputy SP (Karjat Division) Sudardhan Munde said: “A complaint filed by Yogesh Ralebhat’s brother and our subsequent probe suggest that four to five assailants who came on bikes and whose faces were covered opened fire on Yogesh. As Rakesh got up to stop the assailants, he, too, was shot at. The two were shot in the chest.”

The police said that while Yogesh was hit by six bullets, Rakesh was hit thrice. The assailants fled the spot. Some of those present at the eatery took the duo to a hospital in Jamkhed. But as their condition worsened, they were taken to a government hospital in Ahmednagar, where they were declared dead. The police have found nine bullet casings and one live cartridge from the crime scene.

