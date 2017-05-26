Two Navy ships sent to Southeast Asia and Southern Indian Ocean

In pursuance of India’s ‘Act East Policy’, two Indian Navy ships were sent to the South East Asia and Southern Indian Ocean today with an aim to underscore India’s peaceful presence in the strategically key region.

During the visit, INS Sahyadri and INS Kamorta will visit Jakarta from May 26 to 30, and Surabaya from June 1 to 5.

“The visit of the Indian naval ships seeks to underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain,” Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in recent times to address main maritime concerns of the region.

In addition, the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with surveillance of exclusive economic zones and search and rescue operations.

“The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas,” said Capt Sharma.

