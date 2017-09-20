Only in Express
  • Two Navy ships deployed to Western Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean

Two Navy ships deployed to Western Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean

Indian Naval Ship Mumbai and submarine Shishumar entered Duqm, Oman on Wednesday, after conducting a series of exercises en-route, said a Defence release.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:September 20, 2017 7:57 pm
Indian Navy, Indian naval ships, Indian Navy, Indian Naval ships deployed in Indian Ocean, Indian Ocean, Indian Navy news, latest news, national news Indian Navy Submarine Shishumar. (Source: Indian Navy’s Website/http://www.indiannavy.nic.in)
Related News

Two Navy ships, a submarine and two long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Western Naval Command (WNC) are presently on deployment to the Western Arabian Sea and southern Indian Ocean. Indian Naval Ship Mumbai and submarine Shishumar entered Duqm, Oman on Wednesday as part of this deployment to the Western Arabian Sea, after conducting a series of exercises en-route, a Defence release said on Wednesday.

An Indian naval submarine is visiting a foreign port after a long gap, it said.

The Naval units are on a month long deployment for surveillance and cooperation with the Arabian Sea rim nations. Another ship, INS Kochi which is also a part of this deployment, is proceeding to the southern Indian ocean, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 20: Latest News