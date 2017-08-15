Two more succumb to swine flu in Punjab; death toll rises to 12

Last year, the number of positive swine flu cases reported in the state was 177. The state also recorded the highest number of deaths due to swine flu in the country in 2016. (Representational Image) Last year, the number of positive swine flu cases reported in the state was 177. The state also recorded the highest number of deaths due to swine flu in the country in 2016. (Representational Image)

Two more persons have succumbed to swine flu in the state, taking the death toll to 12, said the state health department on Monday. According to state health officials, the deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana districts. A senior health official said three more swine flu cases have been reported and the total number of patients diagnosed with H1N1 cases in the state has reached 71 till date.

Health officials said Ludhiana has reported the highest number of swine flu cases and deaths among all the districts so far. Of the 12 deaths reported, the highest number of deaths, six, have been reported in Ludhiana district. Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Ropar and other districts, too, have reported swine flu deaths. Besides Ludhiana, which has reported 30 cases, H1N1 cases have been reported from districts, including SAS Nagar (13), Patiala, Jalandhar (6), said health officials.

Punjab has witnessed a rise in swine flu cases from July. Health officials maintained that patients were reporting late to hospital. “We have the best health facilities available across the state. But the challenge is that the patients are visiting the hospital at an advanced stage,” Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, State Programme Officer, National Vector-Borne Disease-Control Programme, told The Indian Express. Due to the rise in swine flu cases, civil surgeons across the state have already been issued directions.

“We are taking all possible measures to prevent the further spread of swine flu. Focus is being given on Information Education Communication (IEC) activities and providing complete care to the patients who come to the hospital. Vaccination has also been provided to the hospital staff,” said Dr Rajiv Bhalla Director, Health Services (DHS), Punjab.

Last year, the number of positive swine flu cases reported in the state was 177. The state also recorded the highest number of deaths due to swine flu in the country in 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App