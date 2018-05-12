Two more held in TOI ‘cheating’ case

The two accused and 18 others arrested earlier were remanded in police custody till May 15 by a metropolitan magistrate on Friday. The two accused and 18 others arrested earlier were remanded in police custody till May 15 by a metropolitan magistrate on Friday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested two more in the cheating case filed by a senior editor of The Times of India (TOI) against his personal assistant and others. The two accused and 18 others arrested earlier were remanded in police custody till May 15 by a metropolitan magistrate on Friday. Amit Mayekar, the main accused in the case, is on the run, and police have told the court that they had found the money trail in the case.

On Friday, Neha Pawar (38), a relative of Mayekar and Kiran Kale (40), an alleged conspirator, were arrested and brought to the court along with the previously arrested 18 accused. “They claimed in the court that they had no idea about a crime being committed. Yet all of them withdrew their share and managed to pass on the money to Amit Mayekar. This proves they were party to the fraud,” said public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi.

“Mayekar and about 30-40 others are on the run. To get to them, the police need to interrogate the arrested accused further,” he added. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R S Aradhye remanded all the 20 accused in police custody till May 15.

