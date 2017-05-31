Two more held in connection with Rampur molestation video

In the video circulated on social media, the group of youths could be seen waylaying two girls in a desolate village area of Tanda town in Rampur district. (Source: ANI) In the video circulated on social media, the group of youths could be seen waylaying two girls in a desolate village area of Tanda town in Rampur district. (Source: ANI)

Two more youths were today arrested in connection with the molestation of two girls in Rampur district whose video had gone viral on social media.

Twelve persons have been arrested in the case so far.

“Nadeem and Sarfaraz were arrested by the police today in Rampur in a case registered against 14 persons. While nine of them have been already arrested, one had surrendered in the court,” PRO, UP DGP Rahul Srivastava said.

The police has also initiated proceedings to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

After the fresh arrests today, attempts are on to apprehend the remaining two accused who are on the run, the official said.

In the video circulated on social media, the group of youths could be seen waylaying two girls in a desolate village area of Tanda town in Rampur district.

The boys were seen molesting and groping one of the girls. One boy even lifted her.

While the girls were seen pleading with them to let them go, the boys were seen laughing and a few of them shooting the incident.

Taking note of the incident, an FIR in the matter was registered on May 27.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App