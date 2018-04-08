Two more Ambedkar statues damaged in UP

Similar incidents were recently reported from Meerut, Aligarh, Firozabad, Etah, Siddharthnagar and Allahabad. (ANI file photo) Similar incidents were recently reported from Meerut, Aligarh, Firozabad, Etah, Siddharthnagar and Allahabad. (ANI file photo)

TWO MORE statues of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar were found vandalised in villages of Ballia and Badaun districts on Saturday.

A statue was found vandalised, with its head decapitated, in Dugraiya village of Badaun. The statue has since been replaced by the district authorities, police said.

“The villagers informed us and we sent in a team to inspect the site. We have registered a case and are on the lookout for a suspect. A suspect, who has been named by the community, is a resident of the village,” Badaun SP Ashok Kumar said.

Another statue was found damaged in Thedwadi village of Ballia. Ballia SP Sriparna Ganguly said: “There was slight damage to the index finger of the statue’s right hand… it has been repaired.”

A case under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC was registered against unidentified persons. As tension prevailed in the village, senior police officers pacified villagers.

DSP Avadhesh Chaudhary, who visited the village, said: “There was a night-long power cut yesterday, which gave room to some mischief maker to damage the statue… located in the middle of the village. No one has named any suspects so far and there is no law and order issue in the village.”

Similar incidents were recently reported from Meerut, Aligarh, Firozabad, Etah, Siddharthnagar and Allahabad.

