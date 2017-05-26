Two months on, government yet to replace 14 BJP office-bearers inducted into Yogi Cabinet

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

IT HAS been two months since 14 BJP state and national office-bearers were inducted into the Adityanath Cabinet. While the party claims to follow the policy of ‘one person-one post’, it is yet to replace these 14 leaders. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken oath with two deputies and 44 ministers on March 19. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are the state BJP chief and party national vice-president, respectively. Among the 14 BJP office-bearers who have found place in the government, nine are from the state and five from the national unit.

Sources in the party said the leadership is waiting for local body elections — likely to be held in June — to be over before bringing in new faces for key posts, especially, the state BJP president. “The party earlier wanted to appoint a new state president in April, but it was delayed because of local body elections. Change in the top post in the state and formation of new team may affect poll preparations,” said a source.

“The clash between Dalits and Thakurs in Saharanpur has forced the party to do a rethink before selecting a new state president. To counter BSP’s initiatives in Saharanpur and attacks on Dalits, the party is considering bringing a Dalit face to replace Maurya, who is BJP’s OBC face in the state,” said a senior party leader.

Other state leaders who have been sworn in as ministers are treasurer Rajesh Agrawal, vice-presidents Dharampal Singh, Suresh Rana and Ashutosh Tandon, general secretaries Swatantra Deo Singh and Anupama Jaiswal and Mahila Morcha state president Swati Singh.

Ministers Shrikant Sharma, Sidharth Nath Singh and Mahendra Singh were all national party secretaries. Mahendra Singh was also the in-charge of the Assam unit. Minister Dara Singh Chauhan is continuing as the national president for OBC Morcha. Also, the party has to find a new state chief spokesperson as Hridya Narayan Dixit has been made the Speaker in the state Assembly.

When contacted, BJP state spokesperson Chandra Mohan said: “The party central leadership will take a decision at the appropriate time. The party is normally and effectively executing its organisational activities.”

