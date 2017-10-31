Two months after ban, instant triple talaq still rampant, says Shayara Bano

Shayara Bano Shayara Bano

Shayara Bano, the first petitioner in the triple talaq case, said on Monday that the unconstitutional practice has continued even after the ban by the Supreme Court (SC). Thirty-five-year-old Bano, a native of Kashipur in Uttarakhand who fought the legal battle against instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat), was speaking at a press conference in Pune, organised by the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal (MSM). MSM was established by social reformer Hamid Dalwai.

Dalwai had also taken out the first march to the Mantralaya in Mumbai on April 18, 1966, against the practices of instant triple talaq, polygamy and halala. In her plea, Bano had urged the government to introduce a legislation against triple talaq to prevent “harassment” of Muslim women.

Bano’s brothers, Arshad Ali and Shakeel Ahmed, were also present at the press conference. After she moved the SC, seeking a ban on instant triple talaq, the apex court had passed an order in her favour on August 22 this year, putting a ban on instant triple talaq for six months. The SC also asked the Parliament to introduce a new law against the practice in six months.

“Two months have passed. We do not know what the government has done so far to form a new law against triple talaq. Nobody from the government has approached us. But we are hopeful that a new law to curb the practice of instant triple talaq will come into force soon. Incidents of instant triple talaq have continued even after the SC put ban on it. A strong law against it is needed. It will help women who are being harassed by instant triple talaq,” said Bano, a post-graduate, who is now pursuing an MBA in Finance and Marketing.

“I have been interacting with the members of my community. I have observed that they have not yet accepted the SC order fully. We need to spread awareness. Not just Muslim women, but women from all sections of society should come out together in support a new law against triple talaq….The issue should not be politicised,” Bano added.

Her brother, Arshad, narrated their struggle and experiences during the legal battle .

Professor Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of MSM, said, “We would be organising a national-level conference of Muslim women in Delhi in March next year. We need awareness on the issue of instant triple talaq and the amendments in the Muslim Personal Law.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App