Months after leopard was beaten to death, village in Gurgaon continues to live in fear

Dilip Kumar, 25, a resident of Gurgaon’s Mandawar village, had never seen a leopard in his life, until a “two or three-year-old male” member of the species ventured into his village on the morning of November 24 last year.

As news spread, Kumar rushed to the village outskirts with friends to catch a glimpse of the animal, which had fascinated him since childhood. “I had heard a lot about leopards; seen their pictures and documentaries on Discovery Channel, but I had never seen one in real life,” he said.

Only, his excitement was short-lived. In the four hours that followed, the leopard was beaten to death by villagers, as forest department officials watched helplessly. Police personnel sent to the spot struggled to control the crowd, which swelled within minutes as hundreds gathered from several villages adjacent to the Aravallis to see the “spectacle”.

In the chaos and confusion, the leopard attacked eight people as it ran deeper into the village — disoriented and scared — before it was beaten to death by a mob armed with sticks and lathis.

Two months have passed since the incident, but such is the fear among residents that they keep their homes locked and think twice before venturing out after sunset. “People are afraid it might happen again. The streets are deserted after dark. Just a couple of weeks ago, a resident claimed he saw the silhouette of a leopard. It was only later we realised that someone’s dog had escaped,” village sarpanch Dhan Singh said.

For older residents of Mandawar, leopard spotting is nothing new. Located 500 feet from the Aravalli Range, the village — home to 2,100 residents — was once at the foothills. But in 1952, it was relocated after an epidemic led to the death of several people. “At that time, we used to scare wild animals away by lighting fires, creating a racket or waving torches if they came too close,” Shankar Lal, 80, said.

Some residents claimed instances of leopards being spotted close to the village have increased over the last few years, “although there hasn’t been a situation as extreme as the one in November”. “We often see leopards when we take our cattle to graze, but they have been coming dangerously close to the village of late. We believe water in the forest has dried up due to reduced rain, so animals have been coming down,” Singh said.

A similar fear has gripped residents of the neighbouring Nimot village, many of whom had driven down to Mandawar when the leopard was spotted. “We have seen leopards take away dogs or cattle, but this is the first time we saw one attacking humans,” village sarpanch Suresh Kumar said. Deforestation in their natural habitat could be responsible for the rise in man-animal conflict, the sarpanch added.

In this atmosphere of fear, villages near the Aravalli Range have several demands from the forest department. These include creation of water holes in the forest so animals have one less reason to cross the boundary, and wire fencing around its periphery. “These things are not within the panchayat’s means or control, the forest department needs to help us,” sarpanch Kumar said.

Researcher and field activist Sunil Harsana, however, called the demands “unrealistic”. “Fencing will not stop animals from entering villages. Leopards can easily jump 10-12 feet. How high will you build the fence?” Harsana said. Conservator of Forests K C Meena said, “Usually around this time of the year, monsoon water dries up and the forest has no other source of water. We are working to resolve this by creating water holes and dams.”

The Aravalli range in Haryana runs through the districts of Mahendergarh, Rewari, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Mewat. A 2011 survey confirmed the presence of six ‘carnivore species’ there — jackal, jungle cat, hyena, leopard, fox and mongoose. In the survey, conducted by the Haryana government’s forest department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), 482.57 km of the range was covered. There were signs of leopards in at least eight places.

Officials said there is a possibility that the number of leopards has increased since 2011. “In the last couple of years, due to mining in the Rajasthan stretch, the animal population in the Haryana stretch of the Aravallis, where mining is banned, has increased,” Meena said.

Mining was prohibited in certain sections of the hills in Haryana in 2003. “When mining happened on a large scale, the animals left. But there has been no mining for almost a decade, and the forests have regenerated. As a result, the animals are returning,” environmental analyst Chetan Agarwal said.

Drawing a contrast between how different generations treat animals, Harsana said, “Earlier, people knew how to deal with animals. But now, the mentality is to kill and hide behind the facade of self-defence. People need to understand that ignoring the animal is enough.”

Meena agreed that there is a need to sensitise people: “There are plans to set up more camps, take children on forest tours, and circulate publicity material.”

Environmentalists also said better data and research on animals are required. “A survey we conducted last year will give us a better picture,” Meena said, adding that the report is expected in the coming weeks. “A proposal has also been sent to WII for a study on leopards using radio collars. This will help us to understand them, and come up with solutions to ensure harmony,” he said.

According to experts, in a place like Delhi, conflict between humans and animals is a complex issue.

When a leopard strayed into the Yamuna Biodiversity Park last year, those maintaining the park were overjoyed, saying their efforts at restoring what Delhi had lost were finally bearing fruit. But the leopard was also seen as a danger. "With urbanisation and encroachment on the Ridge, animals started to disappear. Catching a jackal in the area now makes news. The animals that owned the space are now seen