Two minors in Delhi allegedly bludgeon man to death with cricket bat: Report

A 22-year-old man in Delhi was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a cricket bat by two minors on Tuesday. Angad Gupta, who apparently lost his cool when a ball hit him while the accused were playing cricket, allegedly also slapped one of the boys that triggered the brutal retaliation.

The incident took place in the Sabzi Mandi area in North Delhi when Gupta, 22, was walking home from a relative’s house, a report in the Hindustan Times said. According to the police, the report said, the man was hit in the stomach by a cricket ball. Angry with the youths, he asked them to move to a playground from the street. This led to an argument and a confrontation. The youths picked up a scuffle with Gupta. Other team members of the youths jumped to intervene and Gupta was let off.

“Gupta reportedly slapped one of the teenagers, which angered them and they pinned him down. They, however, let him go when locals intervened. Later, when the two teenagers found him taking a stroll outside in a lane they cornered him again,” said a police official as cited by the HT report. “They hit him with the bat on his head. They hit him twice and Gupta collapsed on the ground. He started bleeding from his mouth. The boys then fled from the spot,” a police officer said.

Locals gathered to help Gupta and they called the police which took Gupta to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival, the report said. “He sustained a head injury, which led to his instant death. We sent the body for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. We registered a FIR under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” a senior police officer said.

The police apprehended the two accused on Wednesday morning. “They went into hiding but with the help of our local sources, we were able to apprehend them from Roshnara Bagh on Wednesday morning. The bat has also been seized,” a senior police officer said. The report added that the two will soon be produced before the juvenile justice board.

