Two minor girls raped in separate incidents in south and southeast Delhi

Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in south and southeast Delhi during the last 24 hours, police said. A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area.

The incident happened last night when the accused allegedly took the victim from outside her house in Navjeevan Camp Park area to an unknown place on the pretext of giving her toffees and raped her, said a senior police officer.

She was missing for three to four hours during which her family looked for her in the adjoining areas but could not trace her, he said.

When they were planning to approach the police with a complaint, the girl was found outside her home and was quite scared, he added.

She was injured and narrated her ordeal to her mother who then approached the police.

The girl was sent to AIIMS for treatment and a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, said the officer.

“It is suspected that the accused lives in the same locality as the victim. He dropped her outside her home around 10 PM. The sequence of events is still not clear but we have launched a search for the accused,” said the officer.

The CCTV footage from the area is being scanned based on the description of the accused given by the minor girl, he added.

The girl’s father is a snacks vendor in Yashwant Place in Chanakyapuri. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped at an under construction building in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area this afternoon.

The accused, 30-year-old Jagat, has been nabbed, police said. Police said the girl lives with her parents, both labourers, and two siblings at a makeshift jhuggi.The girl was allegedly forcibly taken by the accused around noon and raped. In the meantime, the girl’s father returned home and found his daughter missing. He started searching for her in the locality and soon found the girl coming back home and

crying.

The girl narrated the entire incident to her parents. The accused had fled but was later arrested by police from the area.

Jagat, who lives in the jhuggis and works as a gardener in the farms, lives with his wife and two sons, aged 10 and eight respectively.

A team led by Kuldeep Singh, SHO Neb Sarai arrested the accused before he could flee to his hometown Allahabad. He had gone to his two friends who live nearby to borrow money so that he could flee, police said.

