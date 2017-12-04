One jawan, two militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Qazigund

The gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces after the former attacked an army patrol in Bounigam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir. Express photo The gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces after the former attacked an army patrol in Bounigam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir. Express photo

One security personnel and two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area on Monday. The ongoing encounter began in the evening after militants opened fire on an Army vehicle in Bounigam area of Qazigund.

The Jammu national highway has also been closed due to the ongoing encounter as a result of which many passenger and tourists are left stranded in the area, ANI reported.

According to a police official, militants opened fire on an Army convoy, which was on its way to Srinagar. The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants, the police official added.

