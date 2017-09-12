Two militants killed in Kulgam, one surrenders

The militants were locals affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, it was informed. A senior police officer said the militants were asked to surrender during the search operation. One of them, identified as Arif Ahmad Sofi, laid down his weapons. (Representational Image) The militants were locals affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, it was informed. A senior police officer said the militants were asked to surrender during the search operation. One of them, identified as Arif Ahmad Sofi, laid down his weapons. (Representational Image)

Two militants were killed and a third surrendered after a search operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. The militants were locals affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, it was informed. A senior police officer said the militants were asked to surrender during the search operation. One of them, identified as Arif Ahmad Sofi, laid down his weapons. ‘’Two others tried to escape while firing on the forces,’’ he said, adding that in the militants were killed in retaliatory fire.

They were identified as Dawood Ahmad Allaie and Sayar Ahmad Wani. The police said one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 63 AK-47 rounds, one INSAS rifle, one INSAS magazine, 60 INSAS rounds, a pistol, a pistol magazine, two pistol rounds and two pouches were recovered from the site.

‘’The militants were involved in the killing of Hawoora village sarpanch. Dawood Ahmad Allaie was also involved in instigating youths to throw stones, a firing incident at Yaripora police station and a bank robbery. Wani was involved in threatening families of police personnel,’’ a police spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App