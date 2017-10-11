Two militants killed by security forces in Hajin, Jammu and Kashmir

From past two weeks, forces have launched several operations in and around Hajin town. (File – Express photo) From past two weeks, forces have launched several operations in and around Hajin town. (File – Express photo)

Two militants believed to be affiliated with Lashkar were killed at Paribal village in Hajin after Army and Police launched an operation on Wednesday morning. The Army and police launched Cordon and Search Operation around Paribal village after they received information about presence of militants in the area.

Officials said while the operation was underway, militants hiding in a house opened fire on the search party, leaving two soldiers injured. Later two militants were also killed in the gun fight.

Defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of two militants and said the operation is still in progress. There were reports that injured soldiers succumbed to thier injured, however Army neither confirmed nor denied it.

From past two weeks, forces have launched several operations in and around Hajin town to track down the militants who, according to police, are hiding in the area. The operation against militants has been stepped up after the killing of a BSF soldier at Parray mollah last month. The soldier was on leave when he was killed.

