The firing started at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, according to ANI. The firing started at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, according to ANI.

Two militants were killed on Monday after Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector late night on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The firing started at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, according to ANI. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd