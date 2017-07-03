Pulwama encounter: Two militants gunned down, six injured as gunbattle underway

Two army personnel were among those who were injured in the encounter. (Photo for representational purpose) Two army personnel were among those who were injured in the encounter. (Photo for representational purpose)

Two militants were killed and six persons were injured on Monday after a clash erupted between security forces and the militants in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said. Two army personnel were among those who were injured in the encounter. “Two militants have been killed so far while operation is still in progress,” the police spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, a gunbattle had broken out after security forces launched a search operation following a specific tip-off about the presence of militants in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama. According to the spokesman, the identity of the slain ultras could not be ascertained immediately.

A police official said two army personnel suffered minor injuries as the third militant hurled a grenade when the security forces were retrieving the dead bodies of the two militants. The official added that four persons sustained injuries when security forces used force to chase away stone-pelting protestors near the encounter site.

