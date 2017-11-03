#CoalBuryingGoa

Two militants arrested in Manipur

A combined team of Manipur police and army arrested one active cadre of proscribed KCP (People War Group) from Wabagai Bazaar area in Kakching district yesterday, a police press release said

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:November 3, 2017 12:07 pm
Security forces arrested two militants belonging to two different groups of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in the state, police said Friday. A combined team of Manipur police and army arrested one active cadre of proscribed KCP (People War Group) from Wabagai Bazaar area in Kakching district yesterday, a police press release said.

Another combined team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles arrested an active cadre of proscribed KCP (Military Joint Council Group) from Thoubal Bazaar area in Thoubal district, the release added.

