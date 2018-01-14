Two Metro corridors to start operations this year in Kolkata

“It (East-West corridor) will cover six stations — Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Stadium. The signaling system, tracks and other features are in various stages of completion,” said a Metro official. (Express Archives) “It (East-West corridor) will cover six stations — Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Stadium. The signaling system, tracks and other features are in various stages of completion,” said a Metro official. (Express Archives)

The New Garia Airport Metro corridor between Kavi Subhash and Ruby Hospital, and the East-West Metro corridor between Salt Lake’s Sector V and Phoolbagan, are likely to start operations this year. While the first phase of the East-West corridor is expected to be completed in mid-2018, the New Garia Airport Metro is slated to start by the end of the year.

“It (East-West corridor) will cover six stations — Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Stadium. The signaling system, tracks and other features are in various stages of completion,” said a Metro official. In the first phase, trains were supposed to run between Sector V and Sealdah, but sources said that the station at Sealdah will only be completed once the tunnel-boring machines reach Esplanade. This route is expected to be ready by 2019.

“Once these two routes are operational, a lot of passengers who travel by roads will take the Metro, which will eventually scale down traffic, especially during rush hour,” said another Metro official. Sources said the first phase is nearing completion. While the East-West Metro corridor will cover a total distance of 16.6 km, the first phase will cover 5 km.

The Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited had recently unveiled a demo coach for the East-West Corridor. “This will be fruitful for people within the Salt Lake area. These coaches will be operating without a motorman. The coaches will be 2.88 mts wide with a total seating capacity of 268 and standing capacity of 1,782. Trains on this stretch will have a frequency of 2.5 minutes during peak hours,” said the Metro official.

