Two men open fire on AAP leader in Gurdaspur

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurpartap Singh Khushalpur had a miraculous escape last night when two unidentified persons opened fire on him at his native Khushalpur village at Gurdaspur.

Police said the incident happened last night when the leader had just returned to his village from Gurdwara village.

They said that two unidentified persons fired four shots targeting Khushalpur as he was entering his residence.

He had to duck and take shelter behind the door of his house to save himself, police said.

Khushalpur had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Dera Baba Nanak segment in the district against Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The SHO, Dera Baba Nanak police station, Sushil Kumar, said police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are investigating the matter.

