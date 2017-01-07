Two members of inter-state gang of vehicle lifters held in Mohali

THE DISTRICT police on Friday busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered four luxury cars, including two SUVs, and three tippers from the accused. The total cost of the recovered vehicles is said to be around Rs 78 lakh. Three members, including the father of the main accused, are said to be on the run.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Billa, a resident of Karnal, and Gurdarshan Singh alias Darshan, a resident of Dhnaura village in Ambala district in Haryana. Both the accused have criminal past and they were wanted in several cases in Haryana and Chandigarh.

SP (Investigation) Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja said that on the basis of secret information, a naka was set up at Kharar by the CIA staff of the district police. A CIA team, led by Inspector Atul Soni, stopped Sandeep Singh and found that the Innova SUV in which he was travelling was a stolen vehicle.

Teja said that during the investigation, Sandeep said that he was involved in a number of vehicle thefts. On further investigation, the police recovered three tippers, 1 Fortuner SUV and one Honda City car. The police took Gurdarshan Singh on production warrants from Ambala jail and recovered one Nissan Terrano car from him. The SP added that three more gang members, identified as Harbhajn Singh, who is also father of Sandeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh and Sant Singh were yet to be arrested.