Two medical students killed in road accident

Two MBBS students were killed when their car rammed into a tree on Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Simbla village, police said on Wednesday.

“The incident took place yesterday when Akash (23), a resident of Ludhiana, and Abhimanyu (23) from Jaipur lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree,” they said.

The deceased, who were identified as Akash and Abhimanyu, were final year students of MM Medical College in Mullana at Ambala.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives on Wednesday after post-mortem, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now