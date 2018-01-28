Latest News

Two Maoists killed in Sukma

A senior CRPF official said a team of the COBRA unit had left Chintalnar camp in the early hours of Saturday, based on specific intelligence.

By: Express News Service | Raipur | Published: January 28, 2018 2:49 am
Maoists killed, Naxals killed, Sukma, Sukma maoists, Dantewada, Bastar, Indian Express The encounter took place near Tadmetla village around 9 am and two bodies of Maoists were found after search operations, a senior official said. (Source: Google Maps)
Related News

Two Maoists were killed in the south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh after an encounter with the CRPF’s COBRA unit, senior officials said. A Maoist camp was also found with ammunition, they added. A senior CRPF official said a team of the COBRA unit had left Chintalnar camp in the early hours of Saturday, based on specific intelligence. The encounter took place near Tadmetla village around 9 am and two bodies of Maoists were found after search operations, a senior official said.

In a separate incident in Dantewada district, a small action team of Maoists attacked the personal security officers of Congress leader Avdesh Gautham in Nakulnar village. Police officers said one guard suffered minor injuries and his AK-47 was taken away.

Gautham was given security after his house was attacked in 2010 by Maoists in which a 15-year-old relative was killed. The police had then named Lingaram Kodopi, an Adivasi journalist-activist, as an accused. Kodopi denied the charges and said he was being framed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 27: Latest News