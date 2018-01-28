Two Maoists killed in Sukma

The encounter took place near Tadmetla village around 9 am and two bodies of Maoists were found after search operations, a senior official said. (Source: Google Maps) The encounter took place near Tadmetla village around 9 am and two bodies of Maoists were found after search operations, a senior official said. (Source: Google Maps)

Two Maoists were killed in the south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh after an encounter with the CRPF’s COBRA unit, senior officials said. A Maoist camp was also found with ammunition, they added. A senior CRPF official said a team of the COBRA unit had left Chintalnar camp in the early hours of Saturday, based on specific intelligence. The encounter took place near Tadmetla village around 9 am and two bodies of Maoists were found after search operations, a senior official said.

In a separate incident in Dantewada district, a small action team of Maoists attacked the personal security officers of Congress leader Avdesh Gautham in Nakulnar village. Police officers said one guard suffered minor injuries and his AK-47 was taken away.

Gautham was given security after his house was attacked in 2010 by Maoists in which a 15-year-old relative was killed. The police had then named Lingaram Kodopi, an Adivasi journalist-activist, as an accused. Kodopi denied the charges and said he was being framed.

