Two Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha

At least two maoists, one of them a woman, were killed in an encounter with Odisha Police at Salepali forest in Bargarh district, police said . “Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with Odisha Police at Salepali in Paikmal police station area of Bargarh dist. Two .303 rifles recovered. Combing op is on,” Director General of Police R P Sharma said in a tweeter post.

Odisha police had launched a combing operation late last night following a tip off about the presence of a number of maoists in the forest. During it, the rebels opened fire at the police and an exchange of fire ensued in which the two ultras were killed, police said. Police recovered two .303 rifles, 105 rounds of live bullets and Rs 20,000 from the dead ultras.

