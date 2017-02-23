Two maoist operatives surrender in Malkangiri 

Two women Maoist operatives who carried Rs four lakh reward each on their heads, surrendered before the Police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Thursday. The two, identified as Sumitra Madvi alias Manila (35) and Jagi Madkami (33), were allegedly involved in over a dozen offences including killings and blasts, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra told reporters after the duo surrendered before him.

Sumitra had joined the rebel cadre in 2001 and was active in Kalilmela Area Committee of Malkangiri division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said. She was allegedly involved in the Rajulkonda attack on Police, Padia Panchayat office landmine explosion and Rammadhi murder, besides Damanjodi attack in 2009, the police said. Similarly, Jagi Madkami of Santekaguda village in Kalimela block joined the Maoist outfit in 2008.

She was allegedly involved in Penta Madhi murder case in 2011 and conspiring in the Padia block office landmine explosion in 2013, they said. Odisha Government had announced a reward of Rs four lakh each on their heads, the SP said adding two women would be provided facilities as per government rules. The duo decided to give up arms and return to the social mainstream as they were fed up and disillusioned with the activities of the Maoists, the police said.