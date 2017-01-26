Two Maoist-hit district SPs among 43 to get police medal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chief secretary A P Padhi, DGP K B Singh and other senior officers were present in the function. (Source: Express photo) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chief secretary A P Padhi, DGP K B Singh and other senior officers were present in the function. (Source: Express photo)

Odisha Governor S C Jamir on Thursday honoured 43 police personnel, including two IPS officers, who contributed to anti-Maoist operations, with the President’s Police Medals at a state-level function held at Bhubaneswar. The two SPs were: Brijesh Kumar Ray (Klahandi) and Mitrabhanu Mohaptra (Malkangiri). Mahapatra and Ray were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

IG Police (Railways) Vinaytosh Mishra and Inspector CID Prasanna Kumar Dash were given the Police Medal for distinguished service. Sergeant Chandra Sekhar Dash and Sub-Inspector Rabindra Sabar were also given the Police Medal for Gallantry at the function.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was given to 11 personnel including Vigilance Directorate Ajit Kumar Dash, Kharvela Nagar IIC Sanjeeb Kumar Satpathy, Inspector (Special Branch) Biswanath Tarini, Vigilance SI Bhargabi Prusty and Vigilance ASI Anjan Kumar Mishra.

The Central government had earlier announced the names of police personnel to receive President’s Police Medals for distinguished service, meritorious service and gallantry on the eve of 70th Independence Day in 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chief secretary A P Padhi, DGP K B Singh and other senior officers were present in the function.