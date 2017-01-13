Two Manipur militants held in Delhi, another in Imphal

While Ranjit and Inugbam were arrested in Mayur Vihar, Ibomcha was arrested in Imphal. While Ranjit and Inugbam were arrested in Mayur Vihar, Ibomcha was arrested in Imphal.

DELHI POLICE have arrested three Manipuri militants including the alleged commander-in-chief of the banned outfit from Manipur, KangleiPak Communist Party (KCP). Acting on a tip-off, a Special Cell team intercepted two of the suspected militants and arrested them in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

Those arrested include KCP chief Khoirom Ranjit, his associates Inugbam Sanatombi Devi and Pukhrihongbam Ibomcha. While Ranjit and Inugbam were arrested in Mayur Vihar, Ibomcha was arrested in Imphal.

Police sources said the trio extorted businessmen and government officials by threatening them with bombings. “Ranjit and Inugbam were arrested from near Sanjay Jheel in Mayur Vihar on Wednesday night. Multiple SIM cards were recovered from them. We believe they were trying to establish a base in Delhi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav.

“Later, another associate of theirs, Ibomcha, was arrested from Imphal by another team. Two hand grenades and one 9 mm pistol were recovered from his possession,” said Yadav.

Police sources said Ranjit, during questioning, disclosed that he became an OGW (Over Ground Worker) of Kanglei Yawol KannaLup (KYKL) outfit and was involved in delivering extortion letters, ferrying vehicles, accompanying the cadre to arrange food, lodging, and supplying information about deployment of security forces.