Two local BJP leaders killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

Two local BJP leaders from Mandsaur district died and six others were injured when their SUV overturned near Sehore, around forty km from Bhopal on Thursday, police said. “The SUV, in which these eight people were travelling, overturned when its tyre got burst near Naplakhedi village under Mandi Police Station in Sehore district,” Mandi Police Station in charge Pradeep Gurjar informed over phone.

Suresh Nabhepuriya (44) and Sunil Dhanotia (40) died in the accident, while six others got injured, he added. “While Nabhepuriya was the vice president of Shamgarh Nagar Panchayat of Mandsaur district, Dhanotia was a corporator there,” Gurjar said. The officer informed that the vehicle was going towards Bhopal from Shamgarh. Those injured were shifted to Bhopal after initial treatment. “The police is conducting an inquiry into the matter,” he added.