Two LeT men killed in Valley encounter

In a joint operation by the Army, police and CRPF ahead of Republic Day, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were on Tuesday killed on the outskirts of Srinagar. The militants, both Pakistanis, were on the security radar for over years and had been recently directed by their high command to carry out attacks in Srinagar on Republic Day, police said.

The killing of these militants assumes significance in the wake of the J&K Police sounding an alert, besides stepping up security in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, after receiving specific inputs about terrorists planning a major attack on Republic Day.

On Tuesday afternoon, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF launched an operation at Hadoora, Shuhama on the outskirts of Srinagar city. “Following a tip-off about the presence of militants, police components from Srinagar and Ganderbal along with 5 Rashtriya Rifles (of army) and CRPF launched a search operation,” a police spokesman said. “The hiding militants opened fire which was retaliated. The encounter ended with the killing of two militants.”

The slain militants were identified as Qari Hanzullah and Anas Bilal, both Pakistani nationals and affiliated to the LeT, the police said. They claimed to have recovered two weapons and ammunition.

The police said the militants were behind several attacks in Srinagar and its surroundings, including last year’s fidayeen attack at Nowhatta in old city in and an attack on a Seema Shastra Bal (SSB) convoy at Zakura on the city’s outskirts.

The militants were also involved in a civilian killing on the city’s outskirts, police said. The police spokesman said that the militants were operating in Srinagar and Ganderbal for more than four years now. “They had recently started coordinating with the militants of Hizbul Mujahideen.”