Two Lalu aides in same jail: JDU sees ‘feudal mind’, cops probe ‘false case’

Madan Yadav (circled). (File Photo) Madan Yadav (circled). (File Photo)

Ranchi Police are looking into a case of two aides of Lalu Prasad, who have worked as his cook, for getting themselves arrested in what appears a prima facie false case and serving time in the jail where the RJD chief has been lodged after his conviction in a fodder scam case.

While ally-turned-foe JD(U) accused Lalu of showing a “feudal” mindset and allegedly “getting services of two supporters inside the prison”, a top RJD leader dismissed it as “coincidence”, and accused the JD(U) and its ally BJP of making an issue out of everything involving Lalu.

Ranchi’s DSP (City) Raj Kumar Mehta said, “Prima facie investigation suggests the two were arrested on the basis of a false case. We have summoned the complainant and are inquiring. If it turns out to be a false complaint, action can be taken against the complainant.”

The duo, identified as Laxman Yadav and Madan Yadav, were sent to Ranchi jail for allegedly picking up a fight with a neighbour and snatching Rs 10,000 from him on December 23 last year. A special court in Ranchi had convicted the RJD chief the same day.

Sources in RJD confirmed that Laxman has been working as Lalu’s cook over a decade. Madan, a resident of Hinoo in Ranchi, had served as Lalu’s cook in Ranchi, it is learnt. In the FIR lodged by a Hinoo resident named Sumit Yadav at Lower Bazar police station in Ranchi, Laxman and Madan have been identified as Ranchi residents.

On Tuesday, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “This episode shows that Lalu Prasad has not been able to shed his feudalistic attitude even in jail. How can he claim to be a leader of the poor and the backward when he gets two workers land in jail on the basis of a false case just to serve him?”

The JD(U) has demanded a thorough investigation by the Jharkhand government. Senior RJD leader and former Bihar Finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said, “It is a sheer coincidence that two RJD supporters have been lodged in Ranchi jail around the same time…. NDA leaders are making an issue out of everything.”

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Lalu’s younger son, has not reacted to the episode.

DSP Mehta said, “… Even as an investigation was initiated (into Sumit Yadav’s complaint), the accused reached the court and surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate. They were sent to judicial custody…. The police had not sought any warrant from the court — we were not even communicated about the surrender either by the counsel for the accused or the court.”

